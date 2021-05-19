HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.55 Billion

Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will post sales of $13.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.84 billion. HCA Healthcare reported sales of $11.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year sales of $55.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.75 billion to $56.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $58.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.41 billion to $58.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $566,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,740 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,954,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,085 shares of company stock valued at $84,791,254 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,289 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after buying an additional 2,231,318 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $287,508,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,758,000 after buying an additional 540,322 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA traded down $4.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $205.45. 1,387,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,821. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $217.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.