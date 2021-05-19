Haven Protocol Price Down 29.2% Over Last Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $237.69 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $16.96 or 0.00041510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 29.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,859.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,171.68 or 0.07762351 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,022.64 or 0.02502813 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $277.03 or 0.00678004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.06 or 0.00203281 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.86 or 0.00777916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.46 or 0.00671712 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.58 or 0.00581447 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006923 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,014,320 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

