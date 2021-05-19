Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.820-0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.270 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSC. Argus upgraded Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Harsco stock remained flat at $$22.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,684. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91. Harsco has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.29, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

