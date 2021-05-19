Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will announce sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.45 billion. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $669.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 101.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth about $102,777,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,609,000 after buying an additional 2,206,988 shares during the period. H Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 29.6% in the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,840,000 after buying an additional 1,920,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth about $66,511,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 389.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,352,000 after buying an additional 1,018,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.19. 1,832,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,584. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 69.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

