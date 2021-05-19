Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Receives €94.41 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €94.41 ($111.07).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €1.40 ($1.65) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €137.00 ($161.18). The company had a trading volume of 35,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of €144.21 and a 200 day moving average of €107.02. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 52-week high of €185.00 ($217.65).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in shipping of containers by sea; and the provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

