Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.68 and last traded at $47.68. Approximately 7,884 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 770,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HASI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.68.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 118.64%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,334 shares of company stock worth $6,098,997 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

