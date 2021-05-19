Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Hanmi Financial reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hanmi Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of HAFC traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $21.14. 189,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,581. The company has a market capitalization of $648.89 million, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $22.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $8,033,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth $3,530,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 226,817 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 487,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 217,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

