Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Buys 91 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $111.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.76 billion, a PE ratio of 144.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.19.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

