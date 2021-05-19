Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Buys 1,893 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,187,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,006,000 after acquiring an additional 869,079 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,946,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,196,000 after acquiring an additional 477,979 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,575,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,724,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,003,000 after acquiring an additional 409,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,874,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average of $75.16. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.10 and a 12-month high of $80.86.

