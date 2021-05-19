Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Haemonetics stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.57. 815,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,135. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.18 and its 200-day moving average is $110.85. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $53,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,693 shares of company stock worth $105,547. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 531.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

