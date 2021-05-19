Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CFO William P. Mr. Burke Sells 219 Shares

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 219 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $12,257.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.85.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Haemonetics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in Haemonetics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

