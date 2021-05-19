H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on HLUYY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Danske upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLUYY opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.49. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $43.05.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

