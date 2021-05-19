Guild Holdings Declares Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Guild stock opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64. Guild has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.46. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guild will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

GHLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guild from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guild stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

