GSB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 996,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,589,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.3% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 170,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,972,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 357,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,348,000 after acquiring an additional 23,271 shares during the period. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 42,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $162.35 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $88.59 and a one year high of $165.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.