GSB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 285.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $18,295,423.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.89, for a total value of $5,772,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,433 shares of company stock valued at $69,032,731. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Summit Insights raised CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.85.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $196.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.95 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.18. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

