GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $501,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MMM opened at $203.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $117.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a twelve month low of $144.60 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

