GSB Wealth Management LLC Buys 817 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $44.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average is $43.50.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

