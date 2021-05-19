GSB Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,541 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,067,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $413.58 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $292.92 and a twelve month high of $424.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $414.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

