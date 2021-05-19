GSB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,834 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 104.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,791,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 15,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 33,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 32,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $127.81 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $120.25 and a 1-year high of $128.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.54 and a 200 day moving average of $126.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

