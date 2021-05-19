Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Upgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $66.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GRUB. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research dropped their price objective on Grubhub to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Shares of GRUB opened at $58.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Grubhub has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $85.53.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grubhub will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $382,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,493.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,378. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Grubhub by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Grubhub in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Grubhub by 2,496.9% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Grubhub in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Grubhub by 703.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

