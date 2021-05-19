(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) Plans $0.25 Monthly Dividend

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

(GRT.TO) has a 52-week low of C$30.78 and a 52-week high of C$38.97.

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported C$2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$1.83. The business had revenue of C$93.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$91.00 million.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

