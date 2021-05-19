GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-$470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.57 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GRWG shares. Alliance Global Partners upgraded GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrowGeneration from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.20.

GRWG stock opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average is $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 774.35 and a beta of 3.09.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

