Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Purchases 759 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,268 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of eBay by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after buying an additional 6,410,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $189,635,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $169,078,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 42.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $388,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.11. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

