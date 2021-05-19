Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,425 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $53.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,611,012. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.31 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

