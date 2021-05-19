Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,287,000. S&T Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.58. The stock had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,976. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.19. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $133.55 and a 1-year high of $227.82.

