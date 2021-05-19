Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

NFLX stock traded down $3.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $482.99. 25,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,749,848. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.86 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $520.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $519.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.