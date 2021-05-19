Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $7.60 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,421 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.6% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $439,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,075,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $862,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 37,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 167,580 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $58,767,000 after purchasing an additional 44,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.00.

UNH opened at $410.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $392.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.97. The company has a market capitalization of $387.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

