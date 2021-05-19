Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $19.84 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 557,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser makes up 1.6% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $19,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. FMR LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $988,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 191,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WY shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

WY stock opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 91.03 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.95.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.