Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives $59.42 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.42.

Several research firms have commented on GDOT. Barclays raised their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.71. The company had a trading volume of 21,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,076. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.07 million. Equities analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $470,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $66,177.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,290 shares of company stock valued at $14,336,093 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.