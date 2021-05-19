Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 7.90 Per Share

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share on Monday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:GPOR opened at GBX 726.50 ($9.49) on Wednesday. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 744.50 ($9.73). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 697.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 669.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. The company has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -12.31.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Great Portland Estates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 661.20 ($8.64).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

