Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 526.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Shares of ACA opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

ACA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Gabelli raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcosa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.