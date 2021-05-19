Grandview Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Norwegian Cruise Line accounts for approximately 0.5% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.27.

NCLH traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.75. 277,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,809,084. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

