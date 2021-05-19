Grandview Asset Management LLC Takes $103,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Kinder Morgan makes up 1.1% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 68,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.26. 139,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,792,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 367.40, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.22. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $18.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 113.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.