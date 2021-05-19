Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 419 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Illumina by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,182 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,794,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $206,668,000 after purchasing an additional 347,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $383.74. The stock had a trading volume of 15,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,815. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $393.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.15, for a total value of $1,536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,749,211.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,728 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,210. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.