Grandview Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 200 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in The Hershey by 1.5% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 5.6% in the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 6.8% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 10.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 10.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 81,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,542,252.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Hershey stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.59. 5,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,845. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $174.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

