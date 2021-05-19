Grandview Asset Management LLC Invests $34,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 408,355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after acquiring an additional 42,756 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 17,883 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,172,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $63,900,000 after buying an additional 45,802 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.16.

NYSE UBER traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.98. 336,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,607,336. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $91.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.49 and its 200-day moving average is $53.46.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

