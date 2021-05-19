Grandview Asset Management LLC Invests $26,000 in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

NDAQ traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.34. 6,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,155. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.73 and a 200 day moving average of $141.56. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.23 and a 12-month high of $166.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,518 shares of company stock worth $2,646,256 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.