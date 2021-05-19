Grandview Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 400 Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Spirit Airlines accounts for approximately 0.6% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAVE. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.36.

Spirit Airlines stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.09. 35,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,689,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average is $30.76.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current year.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.