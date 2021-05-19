Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €27.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GYC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.80 ($30.35) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.43 ($28.74).

Shares of FRA:GYC opened at €21.96 ($25.84) on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 52-week high of €20.14 ($23.69). The company has a 50 day moving average of €22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of €20.96.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

