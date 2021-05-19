Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.090-1.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $202 million-$202 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.07 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.190-6.190 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.75.

NASDAQ LOPE traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $92.66. 1,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.34. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $3,258,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,707,246.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $240,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,453.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock worth $12,190,336 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

