Grainger (LON:GRI) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on the stock.

GRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Grainger in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Grainger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 322.14 ($4.21).

LON:GRI opened at GBX 280 ($3.66) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.80. Grainger has a twelve month low of GBX 249 ($3.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 323.80 ($4.23). The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 282.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 279.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a GBX 1.83 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

In related news, insider Helen Gordon bought 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £301.40 ($393.78).

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

