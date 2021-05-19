Gordon Fretwell Sells 15,000 Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Stock

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Director Gordon Fretwell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.48, for a total transaction of C$22,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$243,904.

Gordon Fretwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Gordon Fretwell sold 50,000 shares of Galiano Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total transaction of C$74,860.00.

Shares of GAU opened at C$1.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.52. Galiano Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$342.63 million and a PE ratio of 5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 25.38 and a current ratio of 25.56.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.07. As a group, research analysts forecast that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GAU shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$2.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.30 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

