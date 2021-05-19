Goose Finance Price Hits $6.62 on Major Exchanges (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 19th. Goose Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.61 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Goose Finance has traded down 47.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Goose Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.62 or 0.00016859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00081203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00017685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $498.82 or 0.01271049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,133.76 or 0.10533303 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00057275 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

