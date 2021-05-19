GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Trading Down 4% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $45.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. GoodRx traded as low as $29.69 and last traded at $29.73. 6,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,118,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

In other news, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,000,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $496,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,970,116 shares of company stock worth $71,881,423.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,204,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 232.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 19.63 and a quick ratio of 19.63.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

