Gonzalez Orlando Berges Sells 20,000 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gonzalez Orlando Berges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $645,000.00.

NYSE FBP opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FBP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 103,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

