Golem (GLM) Trading 33.8% Lower This Week

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 19th. One Golem coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000778 BTC on popular exchanges. Golem has a total market cap of $291.17 million and $9.44 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Golem has traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00079020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00018066 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $495.52 or 0.01323544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00058084 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.89 or 0.10042684 BTC.

About Golem

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Golem is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

