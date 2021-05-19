Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 0.8% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,857,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,979,000 after buying an additional 997,165 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 625,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,480,000 after purchasing an additional 52,647 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 726,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,487,000 after purchasing an additional 116,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $81.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,343. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.29. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.32 and a 1 year high of $83.98.

