Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) rose 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.53 and last traded at $12.48. Approximately 87,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,328,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

GFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.51.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.2183 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,961,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gold Fields by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,639,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268,427 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gold Fields by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,648 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,042,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,825,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,199 shares in the last quarter. 34.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

