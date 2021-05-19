Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Takes $2.88 Million Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 62,941 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 26,256 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,244,000 after acquiring an additional 150,736 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.58. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

