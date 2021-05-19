Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,556 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IAA. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

NYSE:IAA opened at $57.57 on Wednesday. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.63 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average of $60.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The company had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

